LipSync Battles for Rosegreen

Rosegreen Community and Cashel RFC joined forces to produce their epic LipSync Battles Show.

Halla Na Feile was heaving with atmosphere and the 16 acts that took to the stage put on a treat to a 1,000-strong audience with some spectacular performances.

MC for the night was the hilarious Alan Shortt who had the audience eating out of his hand from start to finish.

The four judges, Dayl Cronin - Dancing with the Stars contestant and former Hometown band member, Willie Flynn, Breda Lacey and Fr Jim Purcell did a great job critiquing each of the acts.

Winners on the night were Four Fivers with their version of Pavorotti meets Uptown Funk! Jack Bourke, Paddy Purtill, Philip Flynn and Johnny McDowell put on an incredible display of music and dance and fully deserved the victory.

The committee would like to extend a sincere thanks to all of the local businesses who sponsored our acts, lucky dip prizes and the event itself led by our two main sponsors, Mikey Ryan’s bar Cashel (re-opening soon) and JNC Fencing.

A DVD night to recap on all of the madness will be held in the coming weeks. In the meantime please visit RosegreeenCommunityDevelopmentPlan on Facebook or the Community website www.rosegreen.ie for videos and photos of the night.