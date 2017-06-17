The 2 Johnnies are now 1!

The lads celebrated last week as their Facebook page turned 1 year old and it’s fitting that it hit 100,000 page likes too. Four of their recent videos have over 1 million views! They have just announced their first live, full comedy show, as part of the Clonmel Junction Festival in O’Keeffe's on Thursday the 6th July and it promises to be sensational. Tickets are €12. Their new single ‘Junior B All Star’ is also out now. It’s an ode to the heroes and characters that play Junior B hurling and football and the video that goes up this week is not to be missed.

Johnny B O’Brien is from Cahir & Johnny Smacks Mc Mahon is from Roscrea. Both are living in Cahir and are 2 friends brought together by the love of GAA, music and comedy. The 2 Johnnies officially started up after the pair hosted Cahir GAA's ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ where they surprised the crowds with sketches and humorously ripping some audience members to shreds.

With appearances on ‘The Ray Darcy Show’ & ‘The 6 O’Clock Show’, not to mention their hardcore Snapchat following, The 2 Johnnies are reaching for the stars.

The lads say “Being stopped for selfies is all part of it now and thanks to everyone for the support, ye are fair sound!”

Congratulations lads!