Fethard's Peter and Bernadette retire after 35 years

In the past few weeks Peter and Bernadette McManus finally retired from their lively grocery shop in Burke Street that they first opened in February 1982.

The shop is one of the last ‘old-time’ grocery shops remaining in Fethard and was originally owned by sisters Mai and Nell Grady.

Happily the shop, recently purchased by Anthea and Mike Hames, will remain open and continue business as usual. We wish the new family a hearty welcome to Fethard and continued success in their new grocery business.

Peter and Bernadette have also expressed their sincere thanks to all their customers for their support over the past 35 years and a mass will be offered in gratitude.