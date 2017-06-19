Fethard Day Care Centre helping to keep May customs alive

Above: Participants from Fethard Day Care Centre photographed at the official opening of Tipperary Bealtaine Festival 2017 at South Tipperary County Museum. Back L to R: Joan Looby, Geraldine Cahill, Marie McMahon (Curator), Melanie Scott (Arts Officer), Liz Kelly, Mary Ann Fogarty (Deputy Principal Patrician Presentation Secondary School), Pat Looby, Julie Walsh Drohan (Museum), Mary Hanrahan, Mary Quigley. Middle L to R: Dolores O’Donnell, Mary Morgan, Noreen Allen, Rita Kenny, Mary Healy, Catriona Hyland. Front L to R: Pauline Morrissey, Hanna McGarry, Eileen Needham, Thelma Griffith and Mary Fitzgerald.

Fethard & District Day Care Centre members participated in the recent ‘May Customs’ exhibition officially opened at South Tipperary County Museum and part of Tipperary Bealtaine Festival 2017. The exhibition remains open until Tuesday, June 20. Admission free.

The project, commissioned by Tipperary County Council, engaged local artist Pat Looby, who looked at the various May customs and practices in the locality, and also involved students from Patrician Presentation Secondary School to take part. The project was supported by independent curator Liz Kelly, and was opened by Melanie Scott, Tipperary Arts Officer.

Bealtaine is Ireland’s largest co-operative festival and the world’s first national celebration of creativity in older age. It brings together artists and people from all over Ireland to support a rich and creative life for older people while also supporting the work and careers of mature artists.