Young Fethard dancers put on a super 'Strictly'

This year’s ‘Strictly Dancing’ at Fethard Ballroom was another huge success displaying the young talented dancers honed by local instructor, Marina Mullins.

The annual event raises much-needed funds for local causes and this year, both Moyglass National School and Killusty National School were the chosen beneficiaries and divided the proceeds of €3,041. Both school principals, Sarah O’Sullivan (Killusty NS) and Michael Hayes (Moyglass NS) were present and each complimented the fantastic event that showcases the work by Marina in teaching the children how to enjoy dancing – a skill that will last a lifetime.

The event was performed before a packed ballroom of parents and spectators with each dance introduced by master of ceremonies, Mary Hanrahan. Judges for the evening were Mrs Mary Delaney and Mr Pat Casey who had the difficult job of separating the dancers. The winners on the night were: Eoin O’Donnell and Mai Hayes (U6 Quickstep); Thomas O’Rahilly and Sophie McEvoy (U8 Quickstep); Saoirse Burns and Tara Ryan (U10 Quickstep); Hannah O’Sullivan and Anna Hayes (U10 Advanced Quickstep); Callum Doherty and Aoibheann Collum (U12 Two-Dance); Kaylin O’Donnell and Meadhbh O’Loughlin (Over 12 Three-Dance).

The annual ‘Dancer of the Night’, chosen by the spectators’ votes were: 1st Callum Doheny; 2nd Aoibheann Collum; 3rd Amy Morrissey; and 4th Rose Reddy.

Marina expressed her thanks to all the sponsors who make the event possible and in doing so boost the proceeds available to local causes. The dance category sponsors were: Ribworld Fethard, Ulster Bank Clonmel, Killusty Crafts, Clonmel Oil, Copymoore Urlingford, Clonmel Credit Union, Camida Clonmel, Killusty Soccer Club, Kiely’s Garage Cloneen, Dalton’s Pharmacy Fethard, J&M Hackett Killusty, Fethard Folk Park & Collectors Market, Andrew Slattery Killenaule, William Slattery Killenaule, Killusty Pony Show, Leetherm Killusty and AIB Fethard.