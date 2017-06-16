Tipperary black spots have double the county unemployment rate

Two unemployment black spots in Tipperary have more than double the unemployment rate at the rest of the county.

Census figures released yesterday (Thursday) show that the two black spots have an average unemployment rate of 30.8% – compared the the county average of 14.6%.

The two black spots (by electoral district name) are:

Tipperary East Urban where there is an unemployment rate of 34% – it’s the 16th worst unemployment black spot in the country.

Carrick on Suir has an unemployment rate of 29.2% - twice as bad as the rest of the county.

Unemployment across Ireland fell 30% from April 2011 to April 2016. The Tipperary unemployment rate has fallen from 20% to 14.6%