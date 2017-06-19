Man charged and two men arrested in connection with Clonmel assault 

A man appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court last Saturday in connection with a serious assault on a man at a house in the town in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

And two other men, aged in the early 20s, were arrested last Friday and this morning (Monday) in connection with the assault at a house at Boherduff Heights, Clonmel.

The assault victim was taken to hospital about 7am on Thursday following the incident but has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

The man charged in connection with the assault was arrested last Thursday morning. A second man arrested last Friday was released from garda Gustody at Clonmel Garda Station the same day following interview and a file on the case is being prepared for submission to the DPP. The third man arrested this morning is currently in Garda custody.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or has information that may assist the Garda investigation is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6122222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.