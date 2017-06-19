District Council to hold summer meeting in Cahir Castle

The members of Clonmle Cahir Borough District Council are used to sitting in the historic Clonmel Chamber, but this week they travel further back in time as they meet in Cahir Castle.

As it is the honour of the sitting Mayor of the District to hold their final meeting outside of the Town Hall, Cllr Andy Moloney has sought permission from the OPW to have the June meeting in the Banquet Hall of the Cahir Castle this Wednesday, June 21.

This will be a historic occasion as it will be the first time having a council meeting in Cahir since the new district changes.

This meeting will be preceded by the opening of the Inch Field carvings at 3.30pm.