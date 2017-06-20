Tipperary walkers reach summit of Carrauntoohil's Howling Ridge

This Sunday, 25 June, is Mid Tipp Hillwalkers’ annual Long Walks Sunday, where much longer walks will replace the usual Sunday walks.

The A walk will be the full crossing of the Knockmealdowns, leaving at 7am from opposite the fire station in Cashel. Please contact Willie Fahey at 087 2228062 if you wish to join this walk as he is organising a bus to take us to the beginning of the walk (this may cost up to €15).

The long B walk, taking in a 6-7 hour circuit in the West Galtees with Ray Creaney, leaves Cashel at 11am, and an extended Ramble leaves the Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles with Tina Bourke at 10am, heading for the Silvermines Ridge, a walk of about 4-5 hours.

This week’s Friday evening walk is to Abbeyleix, departing from Thurles at 6.30pm. Full details from Tina Bourke at 086 3565134. Last week walkers enjoyed part of the Leafy Loop in Durrow and refreshments in Dec’s Bar afterwards.

Congratulation to Eileen Ryan who led the full climb of Howling Ridge on Carrauntoohil last Saturday with Jerry and Joan Quinn and Dan Condren; a fantastic achievement (see photo). Rock climbing practice in Ballykeefe on Tuesday evenings (as well as on the indoor wall in Upperchurch) is paying dividends! Rock climbing continues on Tuesdays (rain permitting), departing from opposite the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 6.15pm.

Last Sunday in beautiful weather, the A walkers with Dick Hennessy did a loop around Lake Muskry taking in Farbreaga, Greenane and Knockstackeen, while the B walkers with Ray Creaney did a loop of the Nire valley including Knockanaffrin, Carrignagower and the Sgillogue Lakes.

New walkers are always welcome to come along and join us on our walks. Just make sure to have a packed lunch and suitable clothing (including rain gear and suitable footwear – strong walking shoes or boots for the ramble, boots for the mountain walks). A change of clothes and footwear for after the walk is also important.

For further information about all upcoming events, visit us on www.midtipphillwalkers.ie , on Facebook, or call Dan Condren at 087 2273082.