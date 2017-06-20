Water supply disruption as heat continues to soar

As temperatures continue to soar across Tipperary there is a danger of disruption to water supplies in several communities across the county.

Irish Water is carrying out a series of works and residents may experience some disruption – in this heat wave it would be wise to be prepared and have some bottled water at hand to keep cool in case your taps do stop working!

Cashel

Essential pump repairs may cause supply disruptions to Rosegreen, Rathordan, Fethard Road, Clonmel Road and surrounding areas of Cashel.

Irish Water say works have an estimated completion time of 10am tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP011476.

Kilsheelan

Leak repairs may cause supply disruptions to Ivowen Estate, Kilsheelan and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas as soon as possible.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP011486.

Clonmel

Leak detection works were due to finish this morning (Tuesday) Davis Road and surrounding areas in Clonmel.

Works were scheduled to be carried out from 10pm on 19 June until 6am on 20 June.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP011457.