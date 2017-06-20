Residents angry over new "hard" water supply organise public meeting in Ballyneale

Residents in rural communities near Carrick-on-Suir angry that their domestic water supply has been switched to a new "hard" water source are organising a public meeting in Ballyneale this evening Wednesday, June 21.

The meeting in Ballyneale Hall at 7pm will be chaired by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Chairperson Cllr Imelda Goldsboro.

Residents and farmers in Ballyneale, Ballypatrick, Killurney and the rural hinterland of Carrick-on-Suir served by the recently upgraded Graigue and Temple-Etney water supply are unhappy that they now have "hard" water flowing through their taps.

The recently completed €3m upgrade of the Graigue and Temple-Etney water supply has resulted in the lifting of a five year boil water notice for about 20 households and made the supply safer for public consumption.

But the hardness of the water is a headache for homes, farms and industry as it shortens the life span of household and industrial appliances that use water due to the build up of limescale in them.

Cllr Goldsboro and her Fianna Fail party colleague Cllr Kieran Bourke said residents are very frustrated and angry over the new hard water supply.

