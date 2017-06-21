Tipperary Gardaí want to reunite owners with recovered stolen machinery

Gardai have recovered a large amount of stolen tools and machinery and will put it all on display next week in Tipp, in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners.

From 3pm to 7pm next Tuesday and Wednesday (June 27/28) a Property Recovery Day will be held in Comerfords Yard, Tyone, Nenagh (formally known as the Castle Brand Factory).

Following successful surveillance led operations between Gardai in the Tipperary and Kilkenny Divisions a large quantity of stolen equipment and machinery have been recovered.

The property includes various industrial generators, gardening equipment, agricultural equipment which is suspected to have been stolen during burglaries in Ireland and the UK.

While most property recovered by An Garda Síochána is immediately returned to its owners, the property that will be on display by An Garda Síochána has not been identified or claimed by the owner and the property remains in Garda custody.

Members of the public are invited to attend at Comerfords Yard.

In addition, the public will be able to avail of the advice and services of the Crime Prevention Officer and Victims of Crime Services.

For further details contact the Gardaí at

Thurles Garda Stations (0504) 25100

or alternatively;

Kilkenny Garda Station at (056) 7775000.