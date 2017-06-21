They've done it again... The 2 Johnnies release 'The Silage Song'

You know when they release a new song it’s going to bring a smile to your face… and with their new one The 2 Johnnies have hit the mark again.

The track ‘dropped’ on YouTube on Tuesday night and already it has more than 4,000 views. Which is surprising because the subjects of their latest ode should be much too busy to be online!

For ‘The Silage Song’ JohnnyB and JohnnySmacks take on the role of two Tipp farmers who only love silage season – and who hasn’t been caught behind a tractor or trailer on the Tipp roads in the recent sunny weather?

“This is a song about our favourite time of year, which is of course silage season,’ says Johnny.

“Proper order,” says the other Johnny.

All together now...

“Keep your Lanzarote, Costa del Sol my ass, I’d rather be in Ireland, flat out hauling grass.

“For half a mile behind me, noone can get past, but I don’t care, and you don’t care, ‘cause we’re all hauling grass.”