Tipperary Singers to host annual fundraiser concert

On June 24th and 25th the Tipperary Singers & Friends will hold their annual church gate collection at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town for the charity Concern.

Famine in Somalia and South Sudan has been declared since last February with 20 million people suffering from starvation and disease.

“This is one of the largest humanitarian disasters in the history of human kind and it is not getting the attention it deserves from the world media hence, the situation gets more critical each day ” explained Musical Director Betty Lynch.

“ We urge you to give as generously as you can to help save the lives of these innocent, suffering people - thank you.” she said.