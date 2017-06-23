Tipp vintage team go the extra mile for South Tipp Hospice

The Tipperary Vintage Rally team was delighted to present a cheque for €13,847 to South Tipperary Hospice Movement from their 2017 annual Tipp Rally over the Easter weekend.

Jack Leonard from the Tipp Vintage team was very pleased with the amount raised for charity. “Thanks to all our fantastic team of volunteers, sponsors and supporters for the continued help and support over the years. To date, the Tipp Vintage Rally team have raised a total of €165,000, given to numerous local charities over the past 9 years.”

This year the Tipperary Vintage Rally moved to the new venue compliments of Supermacs Tipperary Town Plaza. “It was with great soul searching that we moved from Limerick Junction Race Course but as it turned out it was a good move,” added Jack.

The weekend commenced early Saturday morning with 32 hardy men heading off to the Galtees on their off road bikes before coming back to Supermacs. After a quick change and bite to eat, some of these bikers headed off to take part in the Annual Trip Thru Tipp Honda 50 Run which saw a fantastic 164 Motorbikes depart Supermacs, to travel over 80 miles through the Scenic Tipperary countryside.

On Sunday the skies were in our favour with a large number of stalls arriving from 6am. They had a full display by 12pm in the first field and moved to the second field over the bridge with over 350 entries of Cars, Trucks, Tractors and Motorbikes.

“Again many thanks to all who supported us for this Rally,” added Steven Thornton Tipp Vintage Rally Committee. “A special word of thanks to Tom Heavey from the Irish Vintage Scene for his help on the day and huge praise to Paudie and all the Supermacs staff who looked after our team of volunteers all over the weekend.”

Right - Volunteers of the Tipperary Vintage Rally presenting a cheque for €13, 847 to Brendan O'Keeffe from South Tipperary Hospice