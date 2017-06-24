Miriam wins 3 Munster track titles in Cork

Carrick-on-Suir AC track star Miriam Daly won three titles and smashed two records at the Munster JuvenileTrack & Field Championship at Cork Institute of Technology in Cork.

She won the 100m hurles in a time of 15.36secs and the 300m hurdles with a record run of 44.75secs. And she won the 400m sprint in a time of 56.72secs, breaking a record of 58.32secs which had stood since 1980.

Fellow U-17 athlete Rose Ann FitzGerald won the 200m in a PB time of 26.14secs and was also 2nd in the 400m in 59.76 seconds.

Miriam and Rose Ann along with Rachel Walsh and Laura Whelan won the U-17 4 X 100 relay and were second in the U-18 relay race.

There was also success for Jake Vermeer, who won the U-18 400m hurdles in a time of 59.13 seconds. Jake recently broke Thomas Barr’s East Munster Schools record with a time 57.78secs and also won the School’ s All-Ireland Championship with a time of 56.32secs.

Jack Pender won silver in U-18 400m sprint and also ran a personal best in qualifying for the 200m final with a time of 23.67secs.

Jake Costello won a bronze medal in the U-17 Long Jump after leaping 6.20m. Most competitors in this event jumped over the 6m mark.

Lorna OShea was 4th in the high jump and had a great run in the 75m hurdles where she qualified for the final but was unable to compete due to an injury. Rachel O Shea was 4th in the Triple Jump achieving a PB jump of 8.97m. The Club also congratulates Erin Hanrahan, Gwen Flatley and Lynne Vermeer on reaching the finals

At The U-9 to U-12 championships in Ennis, Killian Power won the U-12 60m sprint in a time of 8.48secs,only 100th of a second outside the record. He was 3rd in the Long Jump with a jump of 4.25m.

Calum Costello was 2nd in the High Jump with a great leap of 1.30m. He was 4th in the Javelin with a throw of 24.05m and 4th in the long Jump with a jump of 3.89m.

Joshua Simpson was 3rd in the Long Jump with a great PB jump of 3.85m.

Next Saturday Miriam Daly, Rose Ann FitzGerald and Jake Vermeer will represent Munster Schools in The Tailteann Championship. The Club wishes the three athletes the best of luck.