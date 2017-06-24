Comeragh College graduation ceremony for Leaving Cert students

Comeragh College celebrated the achievements of its Leaving Cert students at a graduation ceremony and Mass just before the start of their State exams.

The theme for the graduation day, "Let The Adventure Begin", was apt.

The celebrations were upbeat as students reminisced on the highlights of their formative years under the guidance of their teachers, fellow students and family.

All spoke with great respect abot the variety of the school curriculum subjects and the enthusiasm of their teachers, who strove to make it fun and interesting while offering them encouragement.

Their year head for the past four years, Ms. Katherine Cahill, how her students had grown and developed over the years and had the ability to make each other laugh and show kindness and respect.

She told them she was proud to have been their year head and wished them all the good things that life had to offer.

Students carried gifts symbolising their school years to a table at the front while parents’ representative Josephine Keating explained their relevance.

Principal Kevin Langton praised the students for their commitment and talent.

He spoke of students who had excelled in their talents, sport and community work and how this reflected on the ethos of the school and all students, staff and the wider community. It had helped promote a wonderful mood and bonding in the school.

Mr Langton and Ms O’Donovan-Ryan paid tribute to staff, teachers and students who had moved to the new building last year 2016 and how they had adapted during, before and after the transition.

"You will all be missed, you were great fun to be with and we had great banter," said Mr. Langton.

After the ceremony, students released balloons in the school grounds as a symbol of the adventures ahead of them.