Beautiful Cailin hopes to keep Miss Ireland title in Tipperary

Tipperary beauty Cailin Duggan is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Niamh Kennedy and bring the Miss Ireland title back to the Premier County.

The Birdhill native will represent Tipperary at this year's Miss Ireland pageant.

Last year's Miss Tipperary Niamh Kennedy took home the coveted Miss Ireland title.

At the Tipperary final in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel in Tipperary town, Cailin wowed a panel of three expert judges - former Miss Limerick Universe and top model with the Catwalk Models, Kellie Mc Grath; Miss Tipperary 2015 and model with Assets Agency Lauren Browne; and last year's Miss Tipperary and reigning Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy.

Esme Mansergh Wallace, Cailin Duggan and Miss Tipperary 2016 and Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy.

Cailin has become the fifth winner of the heat which is being organised by Esme Mansergh Wallace who is a former Miss Tipperary and former Miss Sunday World.

Esme is very confident that Cailin now stands a brilliant chance of going all the way to the Miss World finals following on from the footsteps of the first winner Clonmel girl Aoife Walsh and last year's winner Niamh.

Said Cailin - “This is just the best feeling. I am incredibly greatful to have been chosen from such a great group of girls. I'm so delighted and in complete shock. I can't wait to head to the Miss Ireland final and do my county proud. I'm very excited to see where this journey will take me”

Esme Mansergh Wallace; 2nd Runner Up Mary Kinane; Miss Tipperary Cailin Duggan; 1st Runner Up Danielle Lyons; and Miss Tipperary 2016 and Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy.

First runner up on the night which was Bruff girl Danielle Lyons while second runner up went to bubbly Donaskeigh native Mary Kinane. There was also prizes for “Best Dressed,” “Miss Photogenic” and “Miss Congeniality” which were awarded to Lucy Butler, Kelsey Hoare and Ailish O’ Donovan.

“The standard of girls this year has been amazing and I couldn’t have asked for a nicer group of girls to work with", said Esme.

“The judges had such a hard time narrowing it down but I am so delighted with the way everything went and I can’t wait to see how Cailin gets on in the final.

" Our 1st and 2nd runners up go onto the Miss Ireland Semi final as well and I have high hopes that we will see three Tipperary women in the Miss Ireland final this year. We have been lucky in the past being the only county to have all three girls in the final and I am sure we will do the same this year with Danielle and Mary joining Cailin.”