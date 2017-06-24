Myrtle is welcomed to school in Cashel!

Myrtle the Labrador visited the boys at St John the Baptist BNS recently.

Myrtle is an assistance dog to Mrs Sheahan’s son Darragh and he was trained by the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Mrs Sheahan gave a very informative talk to the boys about all the jobs an assistance dog does. She spoke to the boys about what Myrtle plays with and eats and informed the boys about the way to approach a guide dog.

Thanks to Mrs Sheahan and Myrtle for visiting the school.