Packed Thanksgiving Mass celebrates Fr Tom's Golden Jubilee

Canon Tom Breen P.P. celebrated 50 years in the priesthood and 16 years as Parish Priest of Fethard & Killusty at a packed thanksgiving Mass in Holy Trinity Parish Church on Thursday, June 15, where he was joined by family members and friends.

Fr. Tom was taken aback with the huge turnout from Fethard and Killusty and neighbouring parishes that came along and showed their love and respect for a man that has spent 50 years serving the people living in the Diocese of Cashel and Emly and far beyond.

The vast and varied attendance echoes the work of this popular and colourful priest born in 1942. Following a very relaxed ceremony all were invited to Fethard Ballroom for refreshments.

Master of ceremonies, Mrs Margaret Prendergast, welcomed all to Fethard Ballroom where and array of food, supplied by Liam Sweeney and staff, was served and enjoyed while people mingled and chatted with old friends seldom met in recent years.

Margaret then interrupted proceedings and called on Fr. Tom to take a knife in hand and put the first cut in a special Golden Jubilee cake made by our local baker, so that all may partake of a piece of it, in due course.

Margaret Slattery, secretary of the Parish Team, then came forward to present a very impressive framed collage, organised by Maurice Moloney, Coolmore Stud, depicting many of the various events that Fr. Tom attended in the Parish of Fethard & Killusty during the past 16 years since his arrival to this area.

The two dedicated sacristans in the parish - John Barrett (Fethard) and Ann Kenny (Killusty) – then jointly presented Fr. Tom with a gift on behalf of the parishioners.

Following a few words from long-time friend and sacristan, John Barrett, Margaret went on to thank all present for the fantastic work achieved into transforming a bare dance floor into a magnificent and ornate setting, creating a pleasant ambience for the huge crowd that came to honour Fr. Tom. She then went on to thank the Ballroom committee and all their helpers, without whom the second part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations would not have been possible.

Canon Tom Breen P.P. photographed with his two sisters Ita Carrigan (left) and Carmel Melody

A special thanks was then given to one man - the very efficient co-ordinator and master negotiator – Gus Fitzgerald. Gus did an amazing job keeping an eye on each facet of the planning and implementation process of the event, while also overseeing the very successful celebration on the night.

Well done to all and very hearty congratulations to our own Fr. Tom!