Getting started on LinkedIn

Not on LinkedIn yet? The Maynooth University Kilkenny Campus provide some key tips to get you set up.

Nowadays we live our lives online. That often includes finding our dream job online, via platforms like LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is an online directory of professionals and companies. As it is claimed that 80% of jobs are not advertised it makes sense that we should all have a well-put together and professional looking LinkedIn page.

Here are some tips to help you get started with your LinkedIn profile.

Put your face to your name

Your profile picture should be a professional looking headshot. Remember this is not Facebook so don’t crop a random holiday snap. Take the time to make your profile as polished and professional as possible.

Sell yourself

At the top of your profile there is a small space to describe what you do or what you have to offer. You can just pop in your official title here – Recent Graduate, Bachelor of Arts Undergraduate, HR Specialist, Marketing Executive etc. However, it is more beneficial to write a short paragraph using descriptive keywords that will make you as marketable as possible, and will help prospective employers find you.

Proofread

Just like with your CV it is imperative that you proofread thoroughly before posting information.

Help employers find you

Include keywords everywhere. When prospective employers use LinkedIn, they may use certain industry-specific key words. These are the terms that will help you show up in their search results.

Recommendations

This is a really useful tool on LinkedIn. Don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations. They can be from your college lecturers, a mentor a former employer or even one of your peers. A well-written, glowing recommendation from a peer can be more beneficial that a generic, impersonal one from a high-ranking CEO!

Groups

There are groups on every topic and industry you can imagine and by joining a group you are building your network and relationships with people who are doing similar work or have similar interests to you.

Are you finished?

Here is LinkedIn’s definition of a 100% Complete Profile:

— Your industry and location

— An up-to-date current position (with a description)

— Two past positions

— Your education

— Your skills (minimum of 3)

— A profile photo

— At least 50 connections (not all in one day as you may be written off as a spam account)

