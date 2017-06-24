Ardfinnan School awarded 4th Green Flag

Ardfinnan N.S. Green Schools Committee were delighted to learn that the school was to be awarded it’s 4th An Taisce Green Flag.

The two-year ‘Travel’ Flag program was completed thoroughly by the pupils and soon the flag will be proudly hoisted. Tidy Towns and Parent’s Association support was much appreciated.

Three pupil representatives went with Mr O'Sullivan to collect the award in Kilkenny recently. There were dozens of other schools collecting various flags. A great day was had by all.