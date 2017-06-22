What pub serves the best pint of Guinness in Tipperary?

It’s the debate that rages on but we want to finally find an answer – what pub in Tipperary serves the best pint of Guinness?

We certainly heard from the ice-cream connoisseurs when we found Tipperary’s best 99!

Now it’s time to find the ultimate grown up treat!

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub that goes along with it, we want to crown the winner.

So, let us know in the comments section back on Facebook, Tweet us or email to Clonmelnationalist@gmail.com - and if you want to send a photo of that lovely pint even better!

We’ll give you a week or so to get those nominations in and then we’ll then compile a poll where you will have the chance to vote for your favourite.

Get nominating now!