Killenaule's Cllr Fahey is new chairman of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District

Killenaule Fine Gael Cllr John Fahey was elected the new chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District at the District's monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday (Thursday).

Cllr Fahey takes over the chains of office from Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro from Ballingarry.

He said he was delighted to take on the role and cited the upgrading of the N24 Waterford to Limerick Road and promotion of the county's "hidden gem" tourism attractions such as Holycross, Fethard's Tholsel and the Derrynaflan Trail as the main issues he will be campaigning on over the next year.

Cllr Fahey was proposed as the new chairman by fellow Cllr Louise McLoughlin from Ballinure and seconded by Independent Cllr Eddie O'Meara from Mullinahone.

Cllr McLoughlin was unanimously elected as the Council's Vice-Chair after being proposed by Cllr O'Meara and seconded by Cllr Goldsboro.