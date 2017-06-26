Tipp's medieval town Fethard to feature on RTE 1 Nationwide tonight

Nationwide travels to the medieval town of Fethard for the opening of a brand new visitor centre which celebrates Tipperary's long Equine History.

The new centre known as 'The Fethard Horse Country Experience' was opened recently by Andrew Lloyd Webber who has a Castle outside the town.

Also on the programme we hear about tourism in the area and the hopes for the future of this town which is rich in horse heritage.

Mary Kennedy also takes a walk around the 14th century medieval walls which are some of the most impressive in the country.

That's Nationwide on Monday 26th June on RTE One at 7pm.