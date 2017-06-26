Two Tipperary créches burgled

Burglars broke into two créches in Cashel and Dundrum in the early hours of last Friday morning and gardai have appealed for the public's assistance in solving the crimes.

A substantial sum of cash was stolen from the Bright Beginnings Créche at Dualla Road, Cashel and an estimated €300 worth of damage was caused to a rear window and office door by the burglars. The break-in occurred between approximately 1.40am and 2.40am.

The Little Treasures Créche & Playschool at Gurtarush, Dundrum was burgled shortly afterwards between 3am and 4am. The burglars gained entry by smashing a window but they didn't succeed in stealing any property as they were disturbed by an alarm. Gardai estimate about €500 worth of damage was caused to the créche.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of both créches in the early hours of last Friday to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212 or Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.