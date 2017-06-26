Tipperary family hold fundraiser to say thanks for support for brave little Alex

Six year old Tipperary boy Alex is seriously ill but has proven to be a great battler over the last six years.

And he has received such wonderful care from hospitals and support groups that his family want to give something back.

So on Thursday, July 6, they are holding the fifth annual charity 'Walk with Alex' in his native Glengoole at 7pm.

This year all proceeds from the walk will go to The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation and The Paediatric Unit at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Alex has received wonderful care from South Tipperary General Hospital and the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Both have helped Alex and his family and hundreds of others and a group consisting of family and friends of Alex have come together to help to raise some much needed funds for them.

Alex, who is six, was born 12 weeks premature, with a severe form of cerebral palsy and damage to both sides of his brain.

Alex requires 24/7 care just to give him some relief from a whole range of health issues.

The Jack and Jill Foundation work with his family, giving expert advice and all kinds of help, which has changed the lives of Alex and his family.

Alex has been attending the local paediatric unit in Clonmel since he was discharged from the special care baby unit as a tiny baby.

They have got him through various different illnesses and complications from his conditions from seizures to severe chest infections and pneumonia.

They have saved his life on more then one occasion and Alex's family will be forever grateful to them.

All of the staff are amazing and go out of their way to make Alex as comfortable and happy as possible when he is admitted.

Please support the walk and help raise some much needed funds for both Jack and Jill and the local paediatric unit in Clonmel.

This walk is suitable for people of all ages and abilities and promises to be a great evening with music, refreshments and a raffle back at the Millennium Family Resource Centre afterwards.

Registration starts from 6:00pm at the centre and is €10 per adult and children are free. Please come along and support these very worthy causes