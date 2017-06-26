Cannibis seized in Cashel house search

A 26 year-old man was arrested last night (Sunday) in connection with the discovery of €500 worth of cannabis in Cashel.

The illegal drug was found by gardai searching a house in the Woodlawn area of Cashel around 10pm yesterday.

The local man arrested in connection with the drugs found at the house, was taken to Cahir Garda Station for interview. He has since been released from garda custody. The cannabis has been sent to the Garda Forensics Bureau for analysis and file on the case will be prepared for submission to the DPP.