Gardai investigate damaging of car in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardai are investigating the damaging of a car parked in Carrick-on-Suir's town centre last week.

The roof of the Toyota Yaris parked at Main Street in the town was damaged sometime after 1.50am on Monday, June 19.

Gardai investigating the crime have appealed to anyone who witnessed the car being damaged or who saw suspicious activity in the Main Street area that night to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.