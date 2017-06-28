Another wonderful Clonmel Show guaranteed for Sunday

Clonmel Show, offering the very best of family entertainment and a platform to showcase agricultural life in South Tipperary, takes place this Sunday at Clonmel Racecourse.

Quality livestock and produce will be on display for coveted prizes while families enjoy all the usual attractions on a big day out.

The show opens at 9am on Sunday with part of the €10 admission fee going to local charities. Children under twelve are free.

There is a first prize of €500 on offer for the best dressed lady attending the Clonmel Show on Sunday next, along with a number of valuable runners up prizes. . There will also be a prize for the best dressed gentleman, on the day.

The Conquerors will be playing live at the Clonmel Show on Sunday next from 1.30 pm. They will play a large and varied selection of their own unique brand of country and western music. They will perform on an elevated stage overlooking the grass lawn in Powerstown Park.

Children always enjoy a great day out at Clonmel Show.On Sunday there will be puppet shows and carnival amusements and there will be a special children’s corner where young farm animals will be on display. Children are welcome to pet, rub and get up close to these animals. Throughout the afternoon there will be interactive art demonstrations along with the Wexford Theatre group who will entertain the young folk with their unique form of story-telling through the use of puppets and comedy.

Alpacas and goats will also be on display. There will be a special poultry marquee where all types, colours and makes of poultry will be exhibited.

Top quality livestock always a feature of Clonmel Show.

Under the Grand Stand there will be a monster display of farm and vehicle scale models. Clonmel Show now stages one of the biggest displays of these models in Ireland. Even those that have not collected models to date should visit this fabulous show scaled models and chat with their owners who are so passionate about their unique hobby. There will also be trade stands selling models if one gets hooked

Entries for cookery, crafts, art and horticulture classes will be taken up to the staging time on Saturday and newcomers will be most welcome to enter their exhibits and join the special comraderie that surrounds those that compete for rosettes.

The cookery and craft classes will be staged in their new location this year – in the Tea Rooms beside the Parade ring. The flowers and vegetables will be in their usual marquee whilst the art will be staged on Sunday morning in the Fashion Show Hall.

An enhanced Food Village is planned for this year, with greater choice and diversity of foods available.

There will be seating in this secure area, some of which will be covered. This will permit patrons to sit and enjoy the tasty food and drinks and soak up the unique show atmosphere. FThere will be a bar up in the club stand.

Something to entertain all the family at Clonmel Show.

Patrons planning to attend the show on Sunday should really make a day-out of it and are advised to arrive early and give everybody a special treat in the Food Village. There are well over 100 trade stands offering anything from a needle to a lawnmower, from modern jewellery to tasty chutneys or from a 200-horse powered tractor to laying hens, with information available on solar panels to organic gardening

Extra car parking has been laid on to ensure that everybody can park securely in close proximity of the entrance. Gardaí will be on duty to facilitate those leaving the car parks during the afternoon.