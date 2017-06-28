Excitement builds as Tipperary Prides seek coveted title

The 2017 Pride of Tipperary Festival launch takes place at the Tipperary Racecourse this Thursday where the 2017 Pride contestants will meet the organising committee for the first time.

The launch,at 5pm in the Istrabraq bar, is the start of a two-week festival that stages many events for the young Pride hopefuls to shine and enjoy themselves.

On Tuesday, July 4 at 8.30pm the Prides will attend the ever-popular and fun Fancy Dress Table Quiz in Roche’s Bar, O’Brien Street, Tipperary Town. This year’s theme is ‘American Fancy Dress’. On Thursday, July 6, the Pride contestants will attend Ladies Day at the Tipperary Racecourse. The evening begins at 5.45pm where great style and great racing will ensure a great evening of entertainment. The highlight of the Pride of Tipperary Festival is always the annual Mid-Summer Charity Ball.

This year the ball takes place at The Great National Ballykisteen & Golf Hotel on Saturday, July 8. This year’s beneficiary is the very worthy South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Tickets are €30 and include a 4-course dinner, entertainment and interviews with the Pride contestants by Tipp Mid West Radio Presenter Jim Keane. Afterwards, there is live music and dancing. Dress is semi-formal.

The Pride Fashion Show will be held in Aherlow House Hotel on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. The Celia Holman Lee modeling agency will model some of the finest fashions from the best boutiques in Tipperary and beyond. This is always a wonderfully supported evening in the beautiful Glen of Aherlow.

The Tipperary Lions Club Penalty Shootout in Cooke Park takes place on Wednesday, July 12th at 7pm with Willie Ryan Bun on-hand to commentate on what is always a great evening of craic and sport. This event allows the Pride contestants to dress down into their sports gear with many other groups from Tipperary Town.

The entire Pride of Tipperary festival culminates in the Grand Finalé on Main Street, Tipperary Town, as part of the Tipperary Festival on Friday, 14th July at 7pm. Here, the 2017 Pride of Tipperary will be officially crowned. This is always a very exciting evening and draws to a close a fabulous Pride of Tipperary festival.

The committee looks forward to meeting everyone and encourage the public to support our Pride contestants and our local businesses. The Pride of Tipperary committee would like to give special mention to this year’s charity the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.