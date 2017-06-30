Diarmuid Vaughan is new chairman of St. Mary's Choral Society in Clonmel

St Mary's Choral Society Clonmel held their AGM on Wednesday 21st June last in the Day Care Centre, Irishtown.

There was a good attendance of members who listened to outgoing Chairperson Noel Cairns, Secretary Caroline Boland and Treasurer Regina Power give a comprehensive report of the society's activities and fundraising efforts over the past twelve months.

The production team and cast of Beauty and the Beast and Sweeney Todd were congratulated on two successful productions, outgoing PRO and Programme Editor Ruth Butler was congratulated on her AIMS Best Programme Nomination and the Best Technical team comprising Michael O'Donoghue and Alan McCormack (Lighting), Diarmuid Vaughan (Set) and Pat Marnane (Sound) were congratulated on their Best Technical Nomination, both nominations were for the April production of Sweeney Todd.

The following officers and committee members were elected:

Patrons: Fr. Billy Meehan, Rev. Barbara Fryday;

President: Jim O'Shea; Vice-Presidents: Margaret O'Sullivan, Margaret Rossiter, Eddie Cummins, Colm Fennessy, Michael O'Donoghue and Sean Treacy;

Chairperson: Diarmuid Vaughan;

Vice-Chairperson: Alan McCormack;

Secretary: Michelle Smith;

Treasurer: Jennifer Lynch;

P.R.O: Jason Ryan;

Committee: Caroline Boland, Ann Gardiner, Alison McNamara, Michelle Smith, Holly Jean Williamson, Emmet Donlan, Robert Donlan and James O'Donovan.

The new committee will begin work immediately for the forthcoming season and the society's programme of events for the coming year is expected to be announced over the Summer months.