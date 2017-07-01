1916 film to be screened at Brewery Lane in Carrick-on-Suir

"TORN" - the 1916 commemorative film set in Carrick-on-Suir - will be screened in Brewery Lane Theatre on Friday, July 7 to celebrate the official launch of the DVD of the movie.

Patrice Cooney and Rehan Ali, the two young film makers wrote and directed Torn, will attend the event, which starts at 7.30pm.

The DVD includes interviews with the cast, outtakes, a trailer, a photo gallery and clips from the recent "Different Voices" concert at the Nano Nagle Centre in Carrick-on-Suir, which raised the funds to produce the DVD.

"Torn" is set entirely in Carrick-on-Suir and features performances from 27 local actors. The film was produced by the Tudor Artisan Hub and supported by the Tipperary Co. Council - this piece of history is currently on sale in the Hub, Tel: 051 640921.

Admission to the film screening and DVD launch costs €10 and includes a copy of the Torn DVD, as well as light refreshments. The "Torn" DVD is on sale at the Tudor Artisan Hub at Main St., Carrick-on-Suir, tel (051) 640921.