Ana Li Diggins is Clonmel's Swimmer of the Year

Clonmel Swimming Club held its Annual Club Time Trials in Clonmel pool on Sunday June 25th. There was a fantastic turnout and all the swimmers had a great day.

A sincere thank you to coaches Niamh, Brian, Maria, Sara, Sergiy, Eoin, Roisin, Martha and Ursula for all your hard work and commitment throughout the year which resulted in excellent personal bests achieved by all our swimmers.

We have 19 swimmers qualify for Division 2 and the Irish Age Groups and Summer Open which is testament to the excellent coaching are swimmers achieve. For a small Club we are punching way above our weight in the numbers of our swimmers achieving Divisional times. It was a very busy year with excellent results achieved by our swimmers from all the galas attended.

At the year end Gala the swimmer of the year from each squad is announced. To win this is an amazing achievement and points are awarded for attendance, personal bests, and moving grades during the year.

So well done to Ben Ryan (swimmer of the year Seals Squad), Marguerite Buckley (swimmer of the year B2 Squad), Isabel Hurley (swimmer of the year B1 Squad) and Ana Li Diggins (swimmer of the year A Squad).

The Liam Clooney Memorial Cup was presented to Ana Li Diggins this year’s overall swimmer. This cup is in memory of our former coach Liam Clooney who was very passionate about swimming and was extremely well regarded amongst his swimming peers. liam was a coach on the Munster Development Squad and held in high esteem among the swimming community.

Kick Champions this year are Sasha Podgornijs (Seals Squad), Kayla Whelan Klonowski (B2 Squad), Rebecca Sheehan (B1 Squad) and Adam O'Ceallaigh (A Squad). A special mention to Sebastian Kaczynski who swan more than 50 metres underwater - a great accomplishment.

Clonmel Swimming Club wish all the best to Cian Brannigan, Martha Faulkner, Beth Fitzpatrick, Eoin Hoctor and Adam O'Ceallaigh as they head off to college in September. They have been valued members from a young age and we acknowledge and appreciate your commitment to the club.