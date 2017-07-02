Huge numbers attending Clonmel Show in sweltering conditions

Glorious weather is helping to attract bumper crowds to Clonmel Show today.

Powerstown Park is a hive of activity for one of the top agricultural shows in the country.

There is something to suit every taste - from the highest quality livestock, to showjumping, arts and crafts, trade stands, food court, fashion show, dog show, donkey derby and so much more.

Show committee member Tom Acheson says the show is getting bigger and better.

He pays glowing tribute to the exhibitors who travel to Clonmel from all parts of the country.

The Alpacas are always popular in Clonmel.

"It is not just about winning for them, it is about showing off their animals in the best condition they can. They have been here since 8am this morning grooming their animals".

Crowds have been flocking around from one end of the grounds to the other, taking in all the various sights, sounds and smells.

It is one of the top social events of the year in Clonmel, attracting not just the rural community but the urban one as well who delight in what is on display.

"The weather is super today", says Tom Acheson when asked had he put out the Child of Prague statue last night in anticipation of good weather.

Crowds have been gathering from early morning.

He says success breeds success with the show.

"When you are on a winning streak you keep going and people just want to come to Clonmel Show and be part of it.

"We have been amazed for the past ten days at the number of people who want to enter or put up trade stands. It is fabulous.

"Clonmel Show is growing with great support from the local community with huge numbers coming to see what is on offer".

This exhibitor has his hands full with a six foot snake.

And that's certainly the case today with a strong possibility that a record number could be in attendance.