All-Ireland Hurling Qualifiers Round 2
Tipp draw Dublin in Round 2; Kilkenny and Waterford to clash
Place in quarter-final for Tipp if they can overcome Dublin
Hoping to get back to Croke Park. Tipperary will book their place in the last six of this year's championship if they can overcome Dublin.
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifiers Round 2
TIPPERARY V DUBLIN
KILKENNY V WATERFORD
The draw for Round 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifiers Round 2 was made on RTE 1 radio this morning.
Tipperary have been drawn against Ger Cunningham’s Dublin, while the tie of the round will be the clash of Kilkenny and Wateford.
Michael Ryan’s Tipperary overcame Westmeath at Semple Stadium on Saturday last the same day as Dublin were easily accounting for Laois by 2-28 to 1-15 at Parnell Park.
At Nowlan Park on Saturday night Kilkenny eventually saw off the challenge of Limerick while earlier in the day Waterford, bouncing back from their provincial semi-final loss to Cork, did a demolition job on Offaly.
The winners of both of next Saturday’s games, at venues yet to be announced, will join Wexford and the losers of Cork v Clare in the quarter-finals. Galway, by virtue of their Leinster championship win yesterday are already through to the last four, while an automatic semi-final place also awaits the winners of next Sunday’s Munster final.
Tipperary footballers will also be in action on Saturday next in Round 2B of the qualifiers when they travel to Kingspan Breffni Park to take on Cavan.
Also this morning in the 3A Football draw
Clare were drawn at home to Mayo; while Meath won home advantage against Donegal.
