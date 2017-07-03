Motorist abandons car after Tipp Town hit and run

A motorist involved in a colision this morning at a roundabout in TipperaryTown abandoned a car and fled the scene.

The hit and run incident took place at around 10am on Monday morning at the Bansha Road roundabout in Tipperary Town on the N24.

Two cars collided on the roundabout. The driver of one of the cars abandoned his vehicle and ran from the scene.A spokesman for Tipperary Town gardai said the driver of the other car, a lady, was not seriously injured in the incident.

Gardai investigating the hit and run have called on members of the public, motorists or pedestrians, who were in the area on Monday morning to contact them at 062 51212