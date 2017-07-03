Gardai investigating Tipperary haybarn fire

Gardai in Tipperary town are investigating a haybarn fire in the Moanrea area a shot distance outside town.

The fire occurred at 4pm last Friday.

A garda spokesperson confirmed this morning that they were treating the fire as suspicious and they were carring out an investigation.

Three bales of hay in a haybarn were set on fire.Anybody that has information that may help gardai in their investigation can contact the Tipperary town station at 062 51212.

Tipp town gardai are also investigating a burglary that took place between 8pm on Sunday evening and 9am on Monday morning at a retail uint at Bohercrowe.Nothing was taken but up to €500 worth of damage was caused to the property.

Again anybody with information can ring Tipperary garda station.