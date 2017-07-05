Carrick-on-Suir school bids fond farewell to retiring teacher Alice Slattery

Presentation Primary School, Carrick-on-Suir held a very special school assembly on Tuesday June 27th to mark the retirement of teacher Alice Slattery after 37 years of dedicated service.

Staff, pupils and members of the Parents Association gathered to bid a fond farewell to Alice as Principal Valerie Slattery introduced proceedings and called on Stuart Downie, a pupil from Alice’s very first class, to make a special presentation to Alice on behalf of all her past pupils.

Present pupils of the school presented Alice with a unique piece of art created with every child’s fingerprint.

Alice was then entertained by wonderful farewell performances by each class in the school.

A presentation was also made to Alice on behalf of the school’s Parents Association. Pupils, staff and teachers at the Presentation Primary School all wish Alice health and happiness as she embarks on this exciting new phase of her life will miss her.