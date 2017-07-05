Tipp Town gearing up for festival extravaganza

The 2017 It’s a Long Way to Tipperary Festival begins on Friday, July 14 on the Main Street Tipperary town at 7pm with the Tipperary Towns Creative Arts Phoenix Theatrical Company parade.

This is the first event of its kind in Tipperary Town and it promises to be an event not to be missed. At 7.30pm the first heats of the All Ireland Churn Rolling take place. This unique event continues to cause huge interest and its speed and skill are something to be admired. At 8.30pm the finale and crowning of the 53rd Pride of Tipperary takes place with MC Willie Bun. This includes street entertainment, music and lots more.

On Saturday, July 15 the morning kicks off with Tipperary Credit Unions Food, Craft and Family fun day in the Market yard. This fantastic event promotes all that’s wonderful about Tipperary Towns Food, Crafts and local talents. With a Bonnie Baby show, Dog Show, Punch and Judy, Music, entertainment it promises to be a super day. Throughout the Day there is the Tipperary Excels Busking Competition in aid Of West Tipperary Mental Health with a winning prize of €200. Entries are filling up fast.

The pinnacle of this Festival is the All Ireland Churn Rolling Final from 7pm on the main street. The night is filled with street entertainment, local music and finishes with Live Music on the Kick ham plaza from 9.30pm.

All in all it promises to be a wonderful weekend of free entertainment. For further details contact the Festival face book page. Tipperarytown.ie or just phone 06231244 for more details.

Pride of Tipperary Festival

The 2017 Pride of Tipperary launch took place on Thursday, June 29 at the Tipperary Racecourse.

Twelve contestants, joined by their family, friends and sponsors met in the Istabraq Bar and were welcomed and individually introduced by the Pride of Tipperary committee members Louise Higgins and Paula Kenny Cilviniene.

The current Pride of Tipperary, Hazel Heffernan, delivered an emotional and heartfelt speech on the essence of the festival, and how her year was the best of her life. The evening concluded with finger food and a few drinks to round off another successful launch.

This year’s contestants are: Chloe Frewen (The Wine Bar), Laura Quinn (Anthony Quinn Builders), Amy Cummins (Pierse Motors),

Kelly Peters (Aherlow Fáilte), Michelle McLaughlin (Danny Ryan Music Shop), Edel Kiely (St. Anthony's Nursing Home), Elizabeth Lizzy Kennedy (Tipperary Town Plaza), Sophie O Donnell (Community Services Centre), Lauren Brown (Youthwork Tipperary), Tracey Hanley (Flowers by Dorothy), Aimee Fogarty (Tipperary Excel) and Clár Ní Dhuibhir (Tipperary Musical Society).

The Pride of Tipperary Mid-Summer Charity Ball, in aid of South Tipperary Hospice, takes place in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel on Saturday, July 8. This is always the highlight of the Pride festival and includes a champagne reception at 6.30pm followed by a 3-course meal. During the meal, the ever-popular MC, Mr. Jim Keane, will interview the Pride contestants. The night concludes with music and dancing until late. Dress on the night is semi-formal. Tickets are €30 and are available from Lir beauty and the Great National Ballykisteen hotel.

The annual Pride of Tipperary Fashion Show takes place at Aherlow House Hotel on Tuesday, 11th July 11 at 8pm. . Tickets are €20 and are available from Joe Whelans and The Tipperary Excel.

Tthe local Tipperary Lions Club will again run the very popular penalty shootout in conjunction with St Michael's F.C. on Wednesday, July 12, at 7pm.

All the Pride contestants will participate and there will also be underage competitions. Willie Bun will act as M.C. with sponsorship from Curry Hanly and the Tipperary Swimming pool. The Lions will make a donation on the evening to Tipperary Regional Youth Services for their upcoming Summer camp. To enter a team of five for the adult competition contact David Quirke 0876115143 or Raymond Lonergan 0870566234.