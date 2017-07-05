Mid-Tipp Hillwalkers' enjoy a successful Scottish expedition

Congratulations to the 15 Mid Tipp hillwalkers recently returned from Scotland’s West Highland Way, a walking trail of 96 miles from Glasgow to Fort William.

The walk took six days to complete and took in some of the finest scenery in Scotland from Loch Lomond to Glen Nevis under the towering bulk of Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.

The walk is listed in National Geographic as one of the world's top 10 trails and the route is steeped in Scottish history.

It was a great challenge, including two long and arduous days of over 20 miles each. The weather was reasonable and the views were fantastic.

Accommodation during the week was in charming village B&Bs and remote hotels along the route whose principal livelihood appears to be provided by hikers.

Hospitality was first class and hearty Scottish breakfasts each morning set us up for the day. All in all a really enjoyable expedition with lots of fun.

Meanwhile, Winnie Flynn and Bridget Browne head off to the Austrian Alps next week where they hope to climb seven mountains over 4,000m in five days. This is a big challenge and we wish them every success.

This Sunday, 9 July, is the last of our scheduled Sunday walks before the summer break; they will resume in September. Other activities and trips are organised during the summer – for details, keep an eye on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie

This Sunday A and B walks will leave from Cashel at 11am. Congratulation to Ger Fewer who made her debut as a leader last Sunday taking the C walk on a lovely loop from Carey’s Castle, taking in Long Hill and the Glenary valley. Winnie Flynn took the A walkers on an unusual circuit from the Black Road.

Last week’s Friday walk to Upperchurch was very enjoyable with Joan Quinn and 26 walkers enjoying the lovey walk on the Eamon on Chnoic Loop, with refreshments back in Kinnane’s afterwards. This Friday, 07 July, the group are heading to Kilcommon, leaving Slievenamon Road carpark, Thurles, at 6.30pm sharp and Kilcommon village at 7pm. Everyone welcome; just bring sturdy footwear, a rain jacket, drink and snack. The walks are very sociable and usually end up by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich. For details pleace contact Brid Ryan Bourke at 086 8071735

Rock-climbing in Ballykeefe continues on Tuesday , departing from opposite the Horse and Jockey at 6.15pm.