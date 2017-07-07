Tipperary Town select Pirats of Penzance for next show

Tipperary Musical Society are proud to announce ‘Pirates of Penzance’ as their show for the 2017/18 musical season. The show will run from 12th – 17th March 2018, and this classic musical comedy is sure to be a hit with both the audience and the cast!

This year we are delighted to welcome one of our founding members, Michael O’ Donoghue, as our Director. Michael will be joined by Helen Colbert as Musical Director and Miriam Ball as Choreographer.

New members are always welcome. Tipperary Musical Society is a great way to meet new people, discover a new pastime and learn new skills. Those interested in joining can contact us by email or telephone, or find us on Facebook.

Our new committee was elected at the recent AGM and roles are as follows:

Chairperson: Joe Franklin

Vice-Chairperson/Production Manager: Brian English

Secretary: Mairéad Breen

Assistant Secretary: Karyn Gilligan

Treasurer: Séamus O’ Reilly

PRO: Marguerite Furlong

Assistant PRO: Aileen Ryan

Social Secretaries: David Condon, Damien Ryan

Assistant Officer: Alma Quinn