Health Minister confirms South Tipperary General Hospital will be included in government investment plan

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that South Tipperary

General Hospital will be part of the governments Government Capital Investment plan which will be announced after the Summer.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Deputy Alan Kelly said Minister Harris confirmed to him that STGH would be included in the government investment plan and also made the commitment at a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee.

“I explained to him again the chronic situation that exists in South Tipperary General Hospital and that I assumed at this stage that the hospital would be in the plan and he agreed.I also said that there were too many promises regarding patient hotels being built on the site and that it was my understanding again that such facilities were promised for last Winter but they won't even be in place for next Winter. Again he agreed” said Deputy Kelly.

Deputy Kelly called on Minister Harris to introduce a change to procurement and development rules to ensure capital developments at critical hospitals like South Tipperary could be fast tracked.

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill has said that he was surprised to find out that, “despite a lot of political noises last year”, the HSE is not currently progressing the development of modular units at South Tipperary General Hospital to deal with Emergency Department overcrowding and people lying on trolleys.

“ Where has this project gone? Is it a case of someone rushing to announce something last year, and it coming to nothing in the end? Asked Deputy Cahill.

“All too often, many local public representatives make a virtue out of their special and close relationship with the Government. Unfortunately, this is an example of unrequited love where the Government don’t seem to be listening to the politician in question” said Deputy Cahill.

“In terms of preparations for next winter, it is positive the fit out of 11 additional trolley bays is now complete, and the recruitment of the required staff is underway with an opening date scheduled for September 2017.

The Fianna Fail TD said better use had to be made out of Our Lady’s in Cashel.

“It’s a sin to see such an excellent facility not being used to address the overcrowding in the STGH. Patients who do not require acute care can be looked after in Our Lady’s and free up beds at the General Hospital,” concluded Cahill.