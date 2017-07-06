Coolmoyne School Reunion launch was well supported

Coolmoyne School Reunion Committee were delighted to welcome an excellent attendance to a most enjoyable musical evening in the Abymill on Saturday night last to launch the two-day reunion planned for September 9 and 10.

The talent displayed by mainly local individuals and groups was amazing. Former pupil Joan Leahy Ryan got a great reception as she recalled memories of her school days in Coolmoyne in a witty poem which she personally composed. It was wonderful to have the company of Alice (Stapleton) Quinn who was the respected teacher at Coolmoyne National School over 50 years ago, for many of those present.

The committee wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who supported stage one of this venture, especially to each and every one of the performers who made the evening so special, to Musical Director Ann Barry, Musical Accompanist Mary Rose McNally, compere Jimmy O’Sullivan, Austin O’Flynn and the Abymill committee, Pat Doheny for sound and lighting, caretaker Christy Mullins, Barry Connolly for ticket sales at Fethard Post Office and to everybody who made donations or kindly provided prizes for the raffle.

Lucky raffle winners were as follows: Overnight stay at Clonacody House won by Shirley Swift, Sean O’Dea (fruit hamper), Jimmy Barry (bottle whiskey), Austin O’Flynn (pair of cushions), Fiona Barry (box of chocolates), Geraine O’Donnell (Newgrange candle sticks), Tony Lyons (bottle wine), Adrian Morrissey (mini car valet), and Marie Murphy (rose plant & box of Roses).

Stage two will consist of a Mass in Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7pm on Saturday evening, September 9, followed by a meal and music in the Ballroom where people can avail of the opportunity to meet old friends, relax and take a trip down memory lane. Celebrations will continue on Sunday afternoon September 10, with a function in the Handball Alley in Coolmoyne at 2pm where the guest of honour will be former pupil, Alice Leahy, originally from Annesgift. Alice who resides in Dublin is a director of ‘Trust’ charity and known worldwide, has received numerous accolades for her dedication to improving the lives of the less fortunate people in our society. We look forward to Alice sharing her memories with us. Please ensure that all families home and away will be aware of these dates where a warm welcome will await them. Further details may be had from Sean O’Donovan 086-2594337.