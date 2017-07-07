Clonmel Credit Union fundraise for Cahir river search and rescue

Clonmel Credit Union staff members undertook the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon to raise money for ‘Cahir River Search and Rescue’.

The decision to collect for Cahir River Search and Rescue was an easy one, - they are a small voluntary organisation focused on helping the local community.

Their ethos aligns perfectly with Clonmel Credit Union’s ‘Not for Profit, Not for Charity but for Service’

The Credit Union walkers on the day were Eleanor Connolly, Ann Smith, Lisa McLoone, Joanna McGrath, Patricia Kennedy, Claire Morrissey and Eimear Corbett and they raised over €1,000 in funds.

They completed the ten kilometre walk in torrential rain, it gave them a little taster of what life is actually like on the Cahir River Search and Rescue boat!