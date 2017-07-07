Carrick-on-Suir ICA celebrates its 55th year in the town

Carrick-on-Suir ICA Branch was founded in February 1962 and 23 members gathered to mark the occasion in the Carraig Hotel on 14th June this year to celebrate and reminisce over a special meal.

Joining them for the evening was South Tipperary Federation President Ann Devitt and National Secretary Shirley Power, Owning.

A huge commemorative cake baked by Chief Hostess Margaret McNamara from the guild was on show before dinner.

The following day the Carrick ICA guild members completed their annual walk for Breast Cancer Research leaving from Cahir Castle and walking to the Swiss Cottage and returning to Cahir House Hotel for refreshments. All funds raised go to the Breast Cancer research Centre in Galway.

ICA Guilds all over Ireland fundraise and from 1995 to the present a total of 1.4 million euro has been donated to the Research Centre.

In the Carrick Guild, President is June O’Dwyer, Phil Coffey is Secretary and Ann Lonergan is Treasurer.

National Secretary Shirley Power commended the local guild members on their achievements over the years and paid tribute to those who were no longer with them.

She encouraged more ladies to become involved in the ICA and to take time out for themselves from their busy life schedules.

She spoke of the opportunities and benefits of becoming a member and even though there may be an older profile of members, all age groups are encouraged and welcome to join.

Shirley spoke of the flexible and sociable aspect of the association and how members can get involved to whatever level suits them.

Each guild has different interests and members are encouraged to participate and learn new skills.

Some crafts taught include heritage crafts like lace making, particularly Borris Lace with courses available to members to learn different types of Irish Heritage Crafts in the ‘An Grianán Centre’.

Each Guild has a Craft Specialist who helps members decide on which craft to focus on for the term and arranges public exhibition or display to showcase their work if they wish.

Other competitions include the National Pitch and Putt, the National baking competition and the National Choral and Set dancing competitions, which take place at Local, Federation and National levels.

There is also the Short Story Competition with winning authors’ work printed and sold at all National Meetings for all members to enjoy.

ICA members can compete in stitching, oil painting, crochet and many other crafts.

It is a relaxing way to be involved in the local community, learn new skills, showcase products, travel and meet up with other guilds locally and nationally. It is also important ‘time out’ for women to enjoy the social and friendly atmosphere of their guild whilst always learning and sharing skills.