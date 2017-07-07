Old cars abandoned in 'eyesore' Carrick-on-Suir town centre lane

Tipperary County Council has come under political pressure to "take in charge" an "eyesore" lane littered with abandoned cars close to the Westgate and Sean Kelly Square in Carrick-on-Suir town centre.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke tabled a motion at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting calling on the local authority to begin the process of taking Rookery Lane in charge.

This narrow lane is a cul-de-sac leading to a yard or square serving buildings on Bridge Street.

But he was disappointed with the Council's response that it wouldn't recommend doing this. According to the Council, the lane was not on the schedule of public roads and it was secured by a gate and lock. Taking it in change would cost the local authority considerable expense to bring it up to an acceptable standard. This cost would have to come from the Council's existing road maintenance budgets.

"Given the lack of public benefit, taking in charge this area is not recommended," the Council added.

Cllr Bourke said this lane was just off Sean Kelly Square, the appearance of which the Council is seeking to improve by designing a public realm plan for that area of the town centre. There were three cars abandoned down the lane with weeds four feet high growing around them.

"This reply says leave it (Rookery Lane) alone. We might was well not do anything at all with Sean Kelly Square.

"Why spend a load of money on Sean Kelly Square and have that eyesore just off it. It doesn't make any sense." he added.

Cllr Bourke also argued that the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council surfaced the first 30ms of the lane some years ago so the local authority must have had authority to go down there.

And he pointed out that Carrick-on-Suir's lanes were part of the town's heritage with organisations like Carrick-on-Suir Business Association and Carrick-on-Suir Development Association making huge efforts to develop them.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne (SF) seconded Cllr Bourke's motion and supported his comments.

He said number of constituents contacted him about the lane's condition. "It's an eyesore that needs to be tidied up and taken in charge," he declared.

Cllr. Dunne also disputed the Council's contention that the lane was not a public contention. He said it was listed as a road on Ordnance Survey maps.

After hearing the councillors arguments, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Director Pat Slattery said the new public realm plan being drawn up for Sean Kelly Square could also look at Rookery Lane.