Sadness at death of Tipperary centenarian Nora Ryan

Family and friends are mourning the death of a wonderful Tipperary lady who celebrated her 100th birthday in April.

Nora Ryan from Kilbeg, Cappawhite, who died on Wednesday, had been living with her daughter Margaret in Galway for the past twenty years.

Although she was away from native county for sometime, she never lost her love for it and read 'The Nationalist' every week to keep up to date with the news.

Her relations and friends had travelled from Tipperary, Limerick, Meath, Wexford, Dublin and London to be with her on her 100th birthday in April.

Nora was raised on a farm in Hollyford before she married her late husband, John C. Ryan, Kilbeg, Cappawhite.

They had six children. She attributed her long life to hard work and "plain" food.

Nora helped out on the farm and with household chores from an early age, rising early in the morning and working until it was bedtime.

Nora had "green-fingers" and ailing plants and shrubs were given to her for rehabilitation. She loved visitors and her kettle was always on the boil.

Nora was wife of the late John C and mother of the late Annie and Majella. She is sadly missed by her loving sons Johnsie and Donnacha, daughters Sr. Mary (Ursulines of Jesus) and Margaret (McKiernan), sister Kathleen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Friday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.