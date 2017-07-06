Fabulous new Tipperary music festival planned for Clonacody

Music lovers in Tipperary and surrounding area are in for a treat on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July when the inaugural Music Festival Clonacody '17, a Musical Picnic will be held in the beautiful gardens of Clonacody House, Fethard, overlooked by Slievenamon.

The Festival will consist of three open air concerts, over two days, starting on Saturday 15th at 8pm.

The country's finest talent will perform a fantastic array of glorious music and song to celebrate summer, life, family and charity.

Featuring Sarah Ellen Murphy, Derek Moloney, Ryan Morgan, Pat Marnane, Deirdre Ryan, Aidan O'Connell, John Scott, Derek Ryan and Michael O'Donoghue, the Gaudeamus Choir and the outstanding Clonmel Concert Band, all conducted by the Maestro himself, Danny Carroll.

The musical picnic will also have ice cream, Bouncy castles, face painting, raffles, tug of war and picnics making it a wonderful event for all the family.

Popular singer Derek Ryan.

Saturday's concert will feature the Clonmel Concert Band with soloists Derek Ryan and Ryan Morgan. On Sunday at 2pm, the Family Fun Day and Picnic will take place with music by Pat Marnane and Band, Derek Moloney and many more. Sunday evening's concert is the Clonacody Proms which will consist of the World of Gilbert and Sullivan featuring the Gaudeamus Choir and soloists.

Weekend tickets are priced at just €20 with children being admitted free and the entire event is in aid of Irish Motor Neurone Association and Marymount Hospice. Tickets can be purchased from Marians, O'Connell Street Clonmel (052)6123813, or by contacting any member of the committee of St. Mary's Choral Society. Tickets also available from (087)2491228 and (087)1689167.