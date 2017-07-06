Programme in Clonmel aims to improve men's health and wellbeing

Research shows that men do not pay enough attention to their health and wellbeing.

To coincide with National Men’s Health Week, an exciting new Men’s Health and Wellbeing programme was launched in Clonmel.

The programme will begin at Place 4U in Gladstone Street/Morton Street on Friday September 15th and will give 30 men in Clonmel the chance to experience how small lifestyle changes - such as becoming more active, eating a balanced diet, drinking responsibly and quitting smoking - can lead to positive health benefits.

The programme will focus on Fitness – Health and Lifestyle – Cookery and Food and will take place twice weekly. And it's free.

The inspiration for this new initiative is the Men’s Health and Wellbeing Programme developed by The Larkin Centre for men aged 30 to 60. The Larkin Centre used the appeal of football to engage men in a highly successful programme on health and wellbeing.

The programme planned for Clonmel will now benefit from this expertise, as Moyle Rovers GAA Club is a partner alongside VHI Health Services, Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) and Place 4U.

Tipperary Hurling Manager Michael Ryan says he's “delighted to support the Health and Wellbeing Programme in association with Place 4U, VHI Health Services and Moyle Rovers GAA Club. This programme aims to instigate a positive life change in males living in Clonmel and I look forward to playing my part in making this happen”.

A number of private professionals have responded positively to the invitation to take part in this programme. Their input will include topics ranging from management of blood pressure and cholesterol, nutrition and weight management, back care education, positive mental health, sexual health information including testicular/prostate cancer, drug awareness and prevention information, dental and oral hygiene and how to access local health services.

The VHI Wellness team will carry out the initial health screening of participants and measure their progress over the ten weeks of the programme. VHI have been engaged in health screening and corporate wellness for a number of years, encouraging people to take personal responsibility for aspects of their health and make positive changes.

This programme is a community-based initiative seeking to develop new quality of life interventions, supportive of men living in Clonmel.

As the lead agency in this programme, Place 4U, in collaboration with all the partners involved, looks forward to building on the positive start that has been made.

For further information about this programme, please phone 087-0965748.